Fallout 76 previews The Pitt’s storyline coming this fall

Excitement is welling for Fallout 76’s fall update, when players will embark on a journey back to a franchise favorite location. Bethesda is working on a new expedition, The Pitt, which invites wastelanders to venture beyond West Virginia to a post-war Pittsburgh.

While the September content drop is still a ways away, the studio released a new story trailer to set the stage for The Pitt’s saga. “Can you save The Pitt?” the trailer asks as the happy-go-lucky strains of “Downtown” play.

“Expeditions: The Pitt introduces a new storyline centered around two warring factions: the blue-collar freedom fighters of the Union, and the power-hungry raider faction of the Fanatics,” the studio said. “Fight for the Union to help reclaim their home.”