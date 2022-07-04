Chimeraland ties down a global launch date of July 14 and showcases gameplay in a video

Regular readers of MOP are probably already familiar with Chimeraland, an MMO that leans on the primary feature of consuming and combining any number of creatures together to craft the monster of your dreams. We’ve been following this game’s development since last year, from its SEA region launch to a Canadian beta test all the way up to pre-registrations for NA and EU players.

That pre-registration announcement noted then that Chimeraland would make a launch this summer, but now developer Level infinite has recently put down a calendar date for that summer release: Thursday, July 14th.

The launch date has also come with a pair of new trailers, one of which provides a better look at gameplay, showcasing character customization, combat, house building, leisure activities, and a little bit of the marquee feature of monster creation. Both of those videos are waiting below the break.

