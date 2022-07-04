Open world mobile and PC MMO Noah’s Heart confirms a July 28 release date

Over the past couple of years we’ve been tracking the development of Noah’s Heart, an MMO for PC and mobile devices developed by Archosaur Games. First coming to our notice back in 2020, Noah’s Heart promises an open world full of steampunk style, grand adventure, and the opportunity to live a simple domestic life. The title has gone through a couple of beta testing rounds, and opened up to pre-registration in May.

Now, it looks like the final step is upon us as the devs announced on Twitter that the game would make a soft launch on Android devices for some European countries this coming Thursday, July 14th, followed by a full release for other regions and devices on Thursday, July 28th. The game is still taking pre-reigstration on its official site, while a recent gameplay video can be found below.



