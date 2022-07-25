Skull and Bones outlines the levels of preparation required before entering combat

Hitting the open seas to hunt down prey to plunder in Skull and Bones is apparently not just as simple as hopping aboard a ship and flinging cannonballs at it until it sinks. That’s according to the game’s latest dev blog, which makes a great deal of noise about the importance of preparation and gathering resources needed for a seafaring voyage.

Provisioning is the name of the game when it comes to going on voyages, as players are going to have to ensure they have enough ammunition for the fight, repair kits to handle any harm that befalls a ship, and enough food to keep the crew’s morale satisfied (and not mutinous). All of these provisions can either be bought, crafted, provided from location services, or found around the game’s world. In addition, a ship’s crew can be further enhanced by being galvanized with bonfires or fed buff-granting food.

The final piece of the combat preparedness puzzle is finding prey to hunt, which is done by using a spyglass to help identify an enemy’s ship, faction, rank, attachments, damage types, and possible loot, all of which will need to be considered before engaging. For those looking for what sounds like a little more of a tactical experience, this new peek at gameplay might be of interest.