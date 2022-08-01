Lord of the Rings Online’s free Anor transfers are ‘incoming’ prior to its late August shutdown

The clock is ticking down to the closure of Lord of the Rings Online’s original legendary server, and residents are getting a little antsy as they wait for firm details about how to jump ship over to the regular worlds. Standing Stone Games acknowledged that free transfers are still happening, although it isn’t spilling the whens, wheres, and hows quite yet.

“We do have this incoming, but the exact timing is dependent on some other dependencies as we want to announce the free transfer details when people can actually begin transferring for free,” SSG’s community manager posted . “That said, you can expect us to open free transfers from Anor to other non-legendary game worlds in the near future. You’ll have until the end of August to get your in-game stuff done, then through the end of the year to do the actual free transfer.”

He went on to say that the official announcement about transfers are coming around August 10th, when Fate of Gundabad unlocks on Anor.

In other LOTRO news, Executive Producer Rob “Severlin” Ciccolini is planning an hour-long community Q&A session next Friday, August 5th. With the recent departure of the MMO’s producer, it can be assumed that many eyes will be watching to see what Ciccolini says about the game’s future.