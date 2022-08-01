RuneScape revamps the Wilderness and adds a new quest, OSRS ties down an August 24 release for its next raid

This past week has seen Jagex crank out a whole lot of news for both RuneScape and Old School RuneScape, so let’s wrap up the preamble and dive in.

We’ll begin with RuneScape’s usual weekly update post, which brings a complete revamp of the Wilderness area that changes it from a PvP battlefield to a “high-risk, high-reward PvM area” that’s meant to help Slayers train up. On the subject of the Wilderness, the update has also added the Daughter of Chaos quest, the first step in the wider Legacy of Zamorak storyline that sees players exploring the area to investigate rumors of a Zamorakian Civil War.

Meanwhile in OSRS, the July Gielinor Gazette is jam-packed full of news. Top of the heap is a release date for the new Tombs of Amascut raid, which will arrive on Wednesday, August 24th. In the meantime, the newsletter talked up the content recommender that has been retooled as the content adviser, confirmed work on improving the mobile version’s interface, and referenced an extremely granular post about the game launcher’s evolution from past to present.





