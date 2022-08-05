Star Wars The Old Republic shares a short story of Sa’har’s search for her missing brother

Since the most recent patch of Star Wars: The Old Republic zeroing in on Sa’har Kateen, it would make sense that a newly shared lore post is all about the wayward Force-sensitive Twi’lek as she continues her personal quest.

The story finds Sa’har as a stowaway on a transport en route to find her missing brother while also outlining her attempts to open a holocron and the internal conflict between her memories of her master and the words of Darth Malgus that he shared with her in their confrontation on Elom. For those invested in the newly released story content, this post could perhaps fill in some blanks.