The third part of Overwatch’s anniversary goes live, and its departure will mark the end of lockbox sales

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

The original Overwatch has been celebrating its anniversary for a while in a three part remix that started in April, bringing back brawls from previous events and older cosmetics with new twists. Last week saw that third part go live with skins for Tracer, D.Va, and Genji, as well as returning seasonal brawls like Halloween Terror, Winter Wonderland, and the Overwatch Archives.

Perhaps one of the bigger pieces of news out of this announcement is actually what happens when the event ends on Tuesday, August 30th. That’s when lockbox sales will completely end for the shooter, though players will still be able to earn free lockboxes through play after that point. Additionally, any lockboxes that aren’t opened before Overwatch 2 takes over on October 4th will be automatically opened before then.

This does naturally bring to mind the worrying monetization questions Blizzard asked of players in recently emailed surveys. Readers will remember that Blizzard said in a statement that “prices displayed in the survey were randomized per user and are not indicative of final pricing,” but it does suggest that actual prices are probably going to become clear soon. That’s a “future you” problem, though. In the meantime, why not celebrate the past for a few weeks?

source: official site
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2022, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleValheim offers another Mistlands update preview, promises a fix for game crashes soon

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments