Would you buy a mythic skin in Overwatch 2 for $45? Asking for a Blizzard

Players of Overwatch 2 are reportedly being asked some very worrying questions by Blizzard: Fans of the shooter have shared images from a survey on both Twitter and Reddit that are asking if they would shell out some frankly eye-watering prices for cosmetics.

Among the proposed price points in the survey are $45 for a mythic skin, $25 for a legendary skin, $10 for a weapon charm, and different cosmetic bundles like a pack of three sprays for five bucks.



Reaction to these reveals has sparked a wide number of replies on both Twitter and the Reddit thread, and further kicked off a whole host of forum threads, as players express their disbelief at the price points being suggested. “I hope this is […] not an indication that they’re leaning towards this much monetization,” reads the Twitter post. “Just seeing those prices on survey make me wonder who in hell deciding those prices or even imagining that is will be good for [a] F2P game. I’m mad that is even those prices is being considered,” the Reddit thread reads.

We should point out that a survey is not a final confirmation of any monetization pricing that will happen when the shooter makes its PvP-only free-to-play release on October 4th. That said, we certainly hope that respondents to the surveys clicked on a whole lot of “no” answers.

Oof, friend of mine got an Overwatch survey for his account, some of these prices they're gauging for OW2 are really expensive. I hope this is just him getting one of the higher price surveys and not an indication that they're leaning towards this much monetization. pic.twitter.com/RWr7LbwkLB — Portergauge 🏳️‍🌈 (@Portergauge) July 30, 2022