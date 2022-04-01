Overwatch elaborates on the Anniversary Remix vol. 1 event arriving April 5

The anniversary event of Overwatch is on the horizon, but this time it’s going to be a bit different. In fact, it’s going to be a r-r-r-r-remix. But what does that mean, exactly? That’s the question being answered in a forum post to the community.

This year’s anniversary will be broken up into three parts, with the first part (aka Volume 1) offering up a rotating schedule of fan-favorite brawls like Archives Missions, Lucio Ball, and Mei’s Snowball Challenge, along with three popular mini-event skins that can only be earned once a week. Players will also have the opportunity to earn every skin normally available during these events, plus all new “remixed” Legendary skins, which are described as “a spin on our ‘greatest hits’ with new looks for some of the most popular skins ever released.”



This new anniversary event format does mean that events like Archives, the Summer Games, and the standard anniversary will not be happening this year, but any goodies earned from this new remixed version of the event will carry over to Overwatch 2 along with all previously earned skins, sprays, and player icons.

The newly remixed anniversary is set to start on Tuesday, April 5th, while future “volumes” of the event will be elaborated on in the coming months. Players can catch a sneak peek at some of the remixed skins ahead of time, or they can enjoy some googly eyes slapped on everything in-game now.

REMIX! Play for the win with 6 remixed legendary skins. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol 1 begins April 5! https://t.co/OpP8nP4Eez pic.twitter.com/vQJgs7I1Ya — Overwatch (@PlayOverwatch) March 31, 2022