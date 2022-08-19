Glyph-Bound Kotodama is a multiplayer strategy monster battler available in early access

Let’s say that someone decided to take Final Fantasy Tactics, Pokemon, and Old School RuneScape, toss them into a pot, and stir the whole thing together vigorously. You may get something like Glyph-Bound: Kotodama, a new early access title that lists all three of those games as inspiration for its multiplayer turn-based strategic critter battler.

Glyph-Bound sees players exploring an open world in order to capture Kami, each of which has three different growth stages and different aesthetic rarities. Players battle in turn-based combat, moving their Kami into position on a map in both PvE and PvP, though the current early access version only features one-on-one PvP batltes. Future updates to the early access build will include daily and weekly PvP quests that award gold, which in turn can be used to grow Kami and teach them new battle techniques as well as purchase cosmetics, and work on enemy AI to introduce PvE elements is ongoing.

In terms of the game’s early access period, the Steam page remarks that updates will be in quarterly stages, with a projected full launch sometime in the third quarter of 2023. For those who are interested in what Glyph-Bound is offering, the game is free-to-play, and there’s a video to watch below.