Champions Online is reviving its streaming apparatus for its 13th birthday

Look up there in the sky! Is it a bird? A plane? No, it’s a new streaming schedule for Champions Online!

That’s right: Cryptic’s underdog of a superhero MMO is revving up a bi-weekly livestream of the game starring a couple of its devs. This will happen later in the month concurrently with a costume contest themed around science fantasy.

“We love our monthly costume contests, but we’d like to hang out with you folks a bit more. That’s why, every other Friday starting on the 26th, we’ll be bringing you a Champions Online community stream hosted by Programmer Kiri Jolly and Writer/Community Manager Mike Fatum,” said the studio.

The long-running superhero MMO will turn 13 years old in September and sadly didn’t get much love from PWE over the years, but Embracer/Gearbox’s acquisition of Cryptic and the western PWE branch last year has changed more than a few things about the subsidiary’s management.