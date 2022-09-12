Elite Dangerous confirms September 13 opening of console to PC transfers, plans 4.0 codebase release this week

Testing, planning, and preparation has led to a final confirmed date for when console players of Elite: Dangerous can move their accounts to PC. This week’s Discovery Scanner newsletter announced that the portal for transferring accounts will officially open to the public tomorrow, September 13th. Further details of what time this portal will open as well as how it works will be announced later.

In addition to the transfer portal’s opening, Frontier Developments further confirmed that the 4.0 codebase that its been talking up for the past few weeks is on track to arrive to PC players at some point later this week. Once again, more details like maintenance timing and a release schedule will be announced as the launch arrives. “Lots going on this week so do standby for further information as we move, across our Forums, official news website and social channels,” the post concludes.