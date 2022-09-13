The Division 2’s huge Price of Power update storms into town

Some days it feels like The Division 2 is this sleeper hit that’s garnered quite a bit of respect — and content — over the past few years. And this online shooter’s grown even bigger this week thanks to the arrival of Season 10: Price of Power.

Not just a new season pass thing (although it is that), Price of Power adds the General Anderson manhunt, more difficulty levels, more countermeasures, legendary stronghold difficulties, more gear, and cosmetic apparel events.

There’s also a new activity to enjoy: “Countdown is our new endgame mode for The Division 2 released with Season 9. Agents are deployed into a power plant to prevent a lockdown. Whilst racing against the clock, agents must secure the site and stabilize the power plant. Whilst preparing for extraction, agents are suddenly pursued by heavily armed and technologically advanced hostiles.”