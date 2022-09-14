Mortal Online 2 talks up plans to upgrade to Unreal Engine 5

Apparently, StarVault’s ambitions for Mortal Online 2 won’t be stopping anytime soon, as the studio has reiterated its plan to upgrade the newly launched MMORPG to UE5.

“Mortal Online 2 is on track to be one of the very first large-scale MMOs on Unreal Engine 5, which will give our developers some ground-breaking new tools to work with and push the visuals of our game higher than ever before,” the team says. “[W]e here at Star Vault have been hard at work readying Mortal Online 2 for this important and exciting upcoming chapter for some time now. Unreal Engine 5 will grant us access to many things, with a big one being the new dynamic global illumination lighting system known as Lumen, which enables highly detailed and atmospheric realistic lighting.”

Apparently, the upgrade will specifically help loading and weather.

“The upgrade will also allow us to use the new virtualized geometry system known as Nanite. With the use of Nanite, we can use a near infinite amount of polygons on many of our models without impacting performance, bringing the best looking sandbox MMO on the market to a whole new level of detail. On top of exciting leaps forward in visuals, the new tools available in the engine will also bring many benefits to our development speed and also gameplay, including improvements to level streaming, making traveling through the world a much smoother experience without needing to load and unload large areas of the map, optimizations that will further polish the experience of the game in many areas, as well as a new sophisticated weather system inspired by weather patterns from real life. This long-awaited synchronized weather system in particular will be used extensively by the future magic school of Elementalism, where players will be able to harness the power of the elements to influence the skies.”

Mortal Online 2 will be upgrading to Unreal Engine 5! To find out how this will enhance the game and to get a preview of how Mortal Online 2 will look in Unreal Engine 5 follow the link below! https://t.co/FyhxBrRtaL #gamedev #mmo #mmorpg #mortalonline2 #unrealengine5 pic.twitter.com/WzRs84RuEg — Mortal Online (@MortalOnline) September 13, 2022