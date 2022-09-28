Old School RuneScape polls its players about Wilderness weapon changes

Old School RuneScape’s continuing quest to update the rework the Wilderness has taken yet another step – a polling step, to be specific. The devs at Jagex are once more seeking player votes on what directions their efforts should take when it comes to rewards and weapons.

The post that seeks these answers offers fans the customary hyper-granular details about intentions and adjustments, discussing a variety of changes to named weapons rewards from the activity like the Webweaver Bow, the Ursine Chainmace, and the Voidwalker sword. The poll questions also ask whether players think the Dragon Pickaxe should be obtained via the mining skill and what activity should award it if that’s the case.

If you’re an OSRS player with strong opinions about Wilderness rewards, let your voice be heard through button clicks.