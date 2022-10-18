Temtem ramps up rewards, smooths out Switch performance, attacks bugs, and hits over 1M users

The critter catching Pokemon-like MMO Temtem is continuing its post-launch updating this month. Last week saw a patch that mostly focused on reward improvements for the battle pass, the Tamer’s Paradise location, and tournaments, as well as smoothed out performance on the Nintendo Switch version in crowded areas, while a patch for this week is focused on bug fixes for incorrect tournament grants, the Evershifting Tower, and the Tempedia status.

In other Temtem news, developer Crema Studios announced that the MMO has hit the 1 million user mark across all platforms. “Thanks for all the love and all the support you’ve given us since the very beginning,” reads the post. “We’ll keep working hard to offer you an even better game.”



