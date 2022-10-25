Galahad 3093 goes free-to-play in early access on Steam

Mech-based team hero shooter Galahad 3093 officially kicked off its early access period back at the start of September, but it doesn’t appear to have made much of a splash. So now Simutronics is going a different route instead of the game’s initial launch price of $25, as the game has officially moved into a free-to-play model with everyone getting access to the game for the same initial price of nothing. All you need is a love of piloting mechs against other mechs in your heart.

Players who already purchased the game before this change will receive 10,000 gold and 1,500 unlock points in appreciation, so you’re still getting something for the money you already spent on the game. It would appear that the shift has already helped attract new players to the game, although whether the numbers will continue going up remains to be seen. But hey, if you want to blow things up in mechs and like the asking price of free, you have this option now.

Source: Press release