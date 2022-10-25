Guild Wars 2 outlines the boosts and bundles being offered for this year’s Extra Life charity drive

Friday, November 4th, will see the devs of Guild Wars 2 come together for another charity stream to support Extra Life, and the event will once more be offering up some charitable bundles and some in-game goodies to help ArenaNet raise money for a good cause.

Between now and November 15th, players can log in to get a special title if they haven’t already, while everyone will also get the benefit of increased magic find, XP gain, and reward track progress for PvP and WvW until October 16th. This boost will also stack for every $10K raised, which can be applied by visiting Lion’s Arch.

In terms of donating to the drive, players who are able can purchase last year’s donation bundle or a new donation bundle that packs together a dyeable Guardian Angel Cape, five Extra Life Karma Boosters, and five Temporary Selfless Potions. Both of these packs will be on offer in the Gem Store until November 8th, with all proceeds going to Extra Life. Fans are also invited to join the ArenaNet Extra Life team directly.

