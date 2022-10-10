MMO studios and publishers large and small come together to support Extra Life 2022

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

It’s about that time of year when charitable drives are on the minds of many gamers, studios, and publishers, and just as last year there are a variety of initiatives being kicked off large and small for those in our corner of the gaming world to help make a difference if they can.

Of course, there are other teams taking part, such as Grounded developer Obsidian Entertainment, Team Reddit, and an official Dungeons and Dragons team, which admittedly falls out of the wider MMO purview but falls into the “nerd stuff” bucket. That’s just a smattering of what we could find on the team leaderboard, so if it’s within your means, scroll through and help out a great cause.

sources: Guild Wars 2 website, Twitter, Extra Life.org
Advertisement
Previous articleLineage II gets new hero’s tome, Aden gets the Crusader, Classic gets more Crusader stuff October 19
Next articleGenfanad’s first post-launch update brings new areas, tweaked XP rates, and quality-of-life features

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments