MMO studios and publishers large and small come together to support Extra Life 2022

It’s about that time of year when charitable drives are on the minds of many gamers, studios, and publishers, and just as last year there are a variety of initiatives being kicked off large and small for those in our corner of the gaming world to help make a difference if they can.
- Guild Wars 2 developer ArenaNet has once again assembled its team for the fifth straight year and plans to hold a 24-hour stream on November 4th.
- The ABK Workers Alliance and CWA are coming together to raise money for the cause.
- Daybreak’s Dimensional Ink and Darkpaw Games sub-studios are holding their own charity drives tied to both DC Universe Online and the EverQuest franchise respectively.
- An unofficial Final Fantasy XIV team has already raised over $20K.
Of course, there are other teams taking part, such as Grounded developer Obsidian Entertainment, Team Reddit, and an official Dungeons and Dragons team, which admittedly falls out of the wider MMO purview but falls into the “nerd stuff” bucket. That’s just a smattering of what we could find on the team leaderboard, so if it’s within your means, scroll through and help out a great cause.
sources: Guild Wars 2 website, Twitter, Extra Life.org
