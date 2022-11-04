Dune Awakening shares a sizzle reel about its cinematic trailer and another picture of lasguns

By
Chris Neal
-
    
1

Are you ready for some hot and spicy multimedia out of Dune: Awakening? Then feast your eyes on lasguns and a Twitter video, friends. This is what this game’s PR department is up to.

First, the video, which is effectively a narration-free look at how visual effects studio Goodbye Kansas put together the cinematic trailer that debuted during Gamescom’s Opening Night Live as it looks at concept art and models that were created for the trailer.

Next, more lasguns, which are the subject of the latest piece of concept art that’s been provided by the game as it continues its concept art parade. Both the new image and the tweet await below the cut.

sources: Twitter, official site
