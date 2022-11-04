SSG has delayed Lord of the Rings Online’s Before the Shadow to November 15

Well, it’s not exactly an impossible-to-fathom move given that it’s baked into preorder verbiage, but it’s going to be irritating nonetheless: Standing Stone Games announced this afternoon that it’s pushing off the release of Lord of the Rings Online’s Before the Shadow a full week.

“We are in the final steps of getting Before the Shadow ready for release, and we are writing today to update you on our new release date,” SSG’s Cordovan told forumgoers. “Update 34: Before the Shadow will now release on Tuesday, November 15th, a shift of one week from its original release date of November 8th. We apologize for the delay, and we look forward to joining you on new adventures soon!”

As readers will recall, Before the Shadow is a mini-expansion complete with tiered pricing, new zones, a new newbie experience, the delving system, and plenty of other new bits of content – including some welcome quality-of-life additions.