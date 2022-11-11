Star Wars: The Old Republic puts its new planet of Ruhnuk through testing

What could bring the deeply opposed forces of the Republic and Empire together in harmony? Only the news of a chunky game update for Star Wars: The Old Republic, that’s what! And indeed, Game Update 7.2 just entered testing this week for an expected launch by the end of the year.

The patch’s crown jewel is the addition of a new planet, Ruhnuk, and the associated storyline, reputation track, and dailies to keep players busy into 2023. The planet is described as “dry, arid, and plateau-based,” which is what a dermatologist once called my forehead.

The update also includes additional gearing levels, class balance tweaks, and a bunch of PvP love. The latter sees 4v4 and 8v8 queues come to the game as well as the Onderon Palatian Ruins map, a rewards track, and seasonal vendor.