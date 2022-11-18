Overwatch 2 brings back Mei in latest patch, promises tweaks to rewards and support roles in Season 2

Have you been missing Mei after she was pulled from the roster of Overwatch 2 last month? Then we have some good news: Yesterday’s patch brought her back with fixes to her Ice Wall ability, along with previously discussed balance tweaks, the addition of audio transcript features for certain countries on PC in order to aid in voice chat abuse reports, and an update to aim assist that turns it on by default when playing all matches except competitive in crossplay lobbies.

As for the game’s future moving into Season 2, executive producer Jared Neuss wrote up a summary of what the team is planning next. These changes include offering a skin that can be earned simply by playing an event on top of existing battle pass and competitive rank rewards, more accurate matchmaking for competitive, and further balance tweaks. Neuss also promised the team is “focused on the support role and how we can make it more fun and more rewarding to play,” with plans for targeted support hero reworks, game system updates, and role-wide changes to combat queues that stemmed from support player frustrations.

Finally, the much-maligned SMS Protect feature will soon allow players with pre-paid phones into the fold, meaning players who can’t afford full-blown cellphones and plans will get to play the game they bought. This rollout is expected in the next 24 hours.