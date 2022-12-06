Blade & Soul offers a closer look at the quests and rewards of its upcoming Chimera Lab Demonsbane dungeon

“What awaits in the Chimera Lab?” That’s the question that headlines a preview from Blade & Soul as it casts a spotlight on the aforementioned wing of the Demonsbane dungeon, which is arriving as part of December 7th’s Dark Awakening update.

The post summarizes the story beats that have weaved through the Demonsbane dungeon encounters to this point, then offers up additional specific details like the list of quests associated with the Chimera Lab, the 20 different stages that players will face, and some charts that outline the potential rewards when players make their first clears and kill bosses. On the subject of rewards, the post also lists the rewards available when completing related dynamic quests and for earning ranking.

If you’re the kind of B&S player who has been climbing the levels and the ranks of Demonsbane dungeons up to this point, the summary post has plenty of useful information for you.