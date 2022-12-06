Hearthstone: March of the Lich King arrives today with the Death Knight and 145 new cards

You can’t keep a powerful lich king down! We mean that literally: You bury one, and it’ll pop back up in the morning with frost on its breath and a hankering for buttermilk pancakes. So let’s not act too surprised to see the iconic Warcraft character return for today’s March of the Lich King set expansion in Hearthstone.
There’s a prologue questline and a launch event that starts today, followed by a special tavern brawl on the morrow. The expansion also means a new reward track for both free and premium players. On top of that, the card game is selling a special tavern pass that confers a 10% XP boost for the entire run of the set.
As usual, Blizzard is selling big, fat bundles of card packs for big, fat stacks of cash.
Source: Hearthstone
