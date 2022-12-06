Destiny 2 brings new missions, Crucible updates, and events in today’s Season of the Seraph

The Warmind Rasputin is under threat from the Hive God of War, and if it’s captured, it could spell doom for the Last City. If the words in that sentence made sense to you, then you’re probably the kind of Destiny 2 player who is ready for today’s Season of the Seraph. If those words don’t make sense to you, just know that an alien god taking over a giant combat computer is a bad thing.

The new season is headlined with the Heist Battlegrounds activity, where players will be asked to infiltrate Braytech facilities, bypass advanced defense systems, and neutralize hordes of Wrathborn as part of a weekly exotic mission. The new season also brings several Crucible updates for PvP players, a new dungeon arriving on Friday, and the new Revision Zero exotic weapon to chase after on December 20th.

The season will also offer up some events to look forward to, including the Moments of Triumph event that starts today, the holiday-themed Dawning event on December 13th, and the kickoff of the Game2Give charitable fundraising campaign. There will also be another season pass on offer, with several rewards in the free and paid tracks, though certain activities are locked behind a paywall. The landing page and FAQ offer more salient details.

