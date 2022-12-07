Embers Adrift doubles server memory, pushes additional content releases to the new year

Hot on the heels of its Redshore Ridge update, Embers Adrift released a new patch to address some bug fixes throughout the new MMO. Stormhaven Studios said that it’s doubling server memory to reduce zone restarts and pushing any new content to 2023 in order to allow the team to take a break.

The studio also clarified some confusion over respawning: “We have done a poor job up until this point emphasizing that hallows are your respawn points and not ember rings. To drive that point home all ruin hallows throughout the game have been replaced with more thematically appropriate hut/tree/root models with lanterns that are derived from the larger tower-like hallow. The important thing to remember is that only places with these structures are valid respawn points — NOT ember rings.”

The game’s executive producer recently jumped onto a livestream to talk about the game’s newest zone, Redshore Ridge, and other questions and answers: