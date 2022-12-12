DC Universe Online’s Season’s Greedings event returns with new feats and treats for 2022

DC Universe Online is once again celebrating the season of greed this year, and before you assume that’s a message about late-stage capitalism and its effect on the Christmas season, we hasten to point out that references the return of the Season’s Greedings winter event. It’s just slightly more wholesome than the event’s title would have one assume. Unless you’re a villain character, anyway.

This year’s event will pretty much be the same as prior ones, with players being asked to stop Larfleeze from stealing presents by finding them around Metropolis and Gotham City and nabbing them back in a related quest for heroes or villains. Completing this quest unlocks seasonal daily missions, which in turn will grant players access to rewards like new feats, some delightfully nerdy ugly sweaters, and seasonally appropriate base decor items. After all, what are the holidays without a Christmas tree and a garish sweater to match?



It is officially ugly sweater season! Please share your style choices as you play this year's winter event: https://t.co/rn9gvCWyAM pic.twitter.com/AV623sTthE — DCUO (@DCUO) December 9, 2022