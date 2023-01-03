Massively OP Podcast Episode 403: Roundtable and state of the site

On this week’s episode, Bree and Justin bring on Colin and Eliot for a full-fledged roundtable. Discussion topics include most-played MMOs of 2022, our recent awards show, and the annual state of the site. Please rise while listening to this podcast to show respect!

It’s the Massively OP Podcast, an action-packed hour of news, tales, opinions, and gamer emails! And remember, if you’d like to send in your question to the show, use this link or call in to our voicemail at (734) 221-3973.

Listen to the show right now:

Show notes:

Intro

What were our most-played MMOs of 2022?

What are we looking forward to in 2023?

Massively OP Awards review

State of the Site

Outro

Other info: