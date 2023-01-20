Diablo Immortal plans to expand stash space and add an in-game events calendar

It may not be a full-featured roadmap of the year ahead, but Diablo Immortal’s latest missive does give its fans an idea of what’s coming to this cross-platform game. Blizzard answered six community-submitted questions, and in so doing, it dropped a few nuggets of news regarding future content.

The big takeaways from this short discussion is that the studio is planning to allow players to expand their stash storage and access a new in-game calendar to view the events schedule. Blizzard said that it’s also “exploring other events that heavily modify Immortal’s gameplay” following the reception of the Fractured Plane event.

Other topics covered included the vague possibilities of more PvP modes, a non-answer about class balance, and a hint that the studio may “expand the functionality” of the Paragon Trees.