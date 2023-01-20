Lunar New Year events and sales across the MMO universe

Well, the MMO genre has finally done it: It’s finally given us enough Lunar New Year events to make a roundup worthwhile. Lunar New Year isn’t technically until Sunday, but I doubt anybody’s going to be sorry that it brightens up a dark January, right?

Events aren’t the only thing to enjoy; plenty of sales are on offer too. Earlier this week, Curve Games announced an “independent” Lunar New Year sale on Steam with an “East Meets West” theme; it includes 150 publishers (including Tencent and NetEast) and more than 750 games on sale. Steam is concurrently running its own “Chinese New Year Sale,” after previously suggesting it would not. In any case, you’ll want to see if the imports you’re after are in one or both of these promos.

There are a few events that didn’t make our list but should:

Infinite Lagrange is celebrating its Beacon Festival Reunion event;

Conqueror’s Blade has unleashed its Lunar Festival with discounts and limited-time game modes;

and Apex Legends will kick off the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event on January 24th.

If you know of more we missed, sound off in the comments!

Steam slyly marking Wallpaper Engine as software of the year on the Chinese New Year sale page was an unexpected and delightful easter egg that I want to believe was 100% intentional. 👀 https://t.co/qTPQ4apBoM pic.twitter.com/TneB8nSdHe — breetoplay (@nbrianna) January 19, 2023

Happy Lunar New Year, everyone!