Lunar New Year events and sales across the MMO universe

Well, the MMO genre has finally done it: It’s finally given us enough Lunar New Year events to make a roundup worthwhile. Lunar New Year isn’t technically until Sunday, but I doubt anybody’s going to be sorry that it brightens up a dark January, right?
Events aren’t the only thing to enjoy; plenty of sales are on offer too. Earlier this week, Curve Games announced an “independent” Lunar New Year sale on Steam with an “East Meets West” theme; it includes 150 publishers (including Tencent and NetEast) and more than 750 games on sale. Steam is concurrently running its own “Chinese New Year Sale,” after previously suggesting it would not. In any case, you’ll want to see if the imports you’re after are in one or both of these promos.
Atlas plans an Xbox crossplay PTS, adds bunnies for Lunar New Year - Studio Wildcard's Grapeshot Games is joining the list of MMO studios rolling out a lucky red carpet for Lunar New Year, although Atlas' next update is largely cosmetic in nature,…
Closers launches a new dungeon, tweaks game systems, and celebrates the year of the rabbit - An update made to Closers last week is once again something of a buffet of different items, featuring a new dungeon encounter, several game system adjustments, and a new event…
Destiny 2 teases Lightfall’s cyberpunk metropolis Neomuna, Lunar New Year events - Destiny 2 gamers gearing up for the launch of Lightfall next month are being treated to a brand-new trailer from Bungie today, resplendent in neon lights and retro cityscapes on…
Diablo Immortal launches a Lunar New Year event and adds a slew of new legendary items - The latest patch for Diablo Immortal is something of a tale of two foci. On the one hand, the update is marking the Lunar New Year with a new event,…
Guild Wars 2’s Lunar New Year festival is live for the Year of the Rabbit - Lunar New Year doesn't technically begin until January 22nd, but try telling that to the MMO genre, which seldom misses an opportunity to party for weeks on end. So it…
Massively on the Go: Pokemon Go’s January events start cold, but the raids are hot - The new year won't be starting strong for Pokemon GO players, as Niantic has outlined a rather recycled-sounding New Year's event starting at 8 p.m. on December 31st and ending on…
Neverwinter invites you to comfort doggos during its fireworks-bedazzled Feast of Lanterns - If you're not tired of bunnies invading MMOs - and really, I don't think I ever will be, bunnies are great - then point your eyeballs at Neverwinter, where the…
Overwatch 2 revives three arcade brawls for Lunar New Year - Lunar New Year in Overwatch is not a new concept, largely because Overwatch itself is not a new concept, but 2023 will mark the first time the holiday is celebrated…
PlanetSide 2’s construction system is under construction as Lunar New Year begins - Remember the good old days of early websites and their omnipresent "Under Construction" logos? You might want to slap one of these on PlanetSide 2 because the MMO is literally preparing…
The Stream Team: Celebrating the Year of the Bunny in Guild Wars 2 - [AL:GW2]It takes 12 long years to come around, but Massively OP's MJ finally gets to celebrate the year of the bunny! And she'll be joining in the festivities in Guild…
World of Warcraft is selling a Lunar New Year bunny mount while Wrath Classic moves into Phase 2 - To mark the upcoming Lunar New Year festival -- and no doubt be an early year fundraiser -- World of Warcraft is selling a glowy bunny mount named Jade. This…
World of Warcraft releases Update 10.0.5 patch notes, Lunar New Year - With a roadmap in hand and an ambitious year of releases ahead, World of Warcraft will take its first step to fulfilling its vision with the launch of Update 10.0.5…
World of Warships’ Lunar New Year celebration and Airship Escort battle are live - Let me just reassure you right at the start of this article that World of Warships is not, in fact, adding adorable bunnies for its Lunar New Year event.[AL:WoWS] It…
There are a few events that didn’t make our list but should:
- Infinite Lagrange is celebrating its Beacon Festival Reunion event;
- Conqueror’s Blade has unleashed its Lunar Festival with discounts and limited-time game modes;
- and Apex Legends will kick off the Celestial Sunrise Collection Event on January 24th.
If you know of more we missed, sound off in the comments!
Happy Lunar New Year, everyone!
Advertisement