Diablo Immortal launches a Lunar New Year event and adds a slew of new legendary items

The latest patch for Diablo Immortal is something of a tale of two foci. On the one hand, the update is marking the Lunar New Year with a new event, while on the other hand, a pile of legendary items has been added. In other words, there’s a little something for everyone who might still be playing the mobile title.

The Lunar New Year event in question is called Tong-Shi’s Renewal, which grants Red Bags and Tseym for completing up to three tasks each day along with extra goodies like a portrait frame and an emoji for logging in on specific dates. Speaking of dates, the event itself is underway on January 16th.

Meanwhile, the game has added 36 new legendary items for a variety of the game’s classes. It should be noted, however, that these items will be found only in Hell Difficulty VI or higher in order for players to “give players unique rewards to strive towards as they move upward in Hell Difficulty” according to the devs.

Other pieces of the patch include the ability to extract legendary essence from legendary items at the blacksmith, guaranteed set item drops from dungeons, improvements to the immortal system, and a new battle pass to fill up. The patch notes grant all of the salient details.