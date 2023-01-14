Lapsed yet legitimate Lost Ark players were hit in the game’s latest ban wave

When Lost Ark decided to clean house and sweep away a huge number of bots from the game this past week, it might have swung a little too far, as it appears that there were a large number of legitimate players who were caught in the banhammer’s blast radius – at least if reports from Reddit are to be believed.

According to one of the mods of the game’s subreddit, there have been “a ton of posts from people that have not played the game in several months claiming that they have been notified that their accounts were banned.” Replies to the thread saw a number of players making a similar claim, with many having played the game for just a few hours last year and some concerned about their Steam accounts’ good standing as well. The issue has also been brought up in the official forums, though there has yet to be any response from Amazon Games at the time of this writing. [Updated: Now there has; see below.]

One player’s reply points out that their account’s good standing was able to be reversed by putting in a penalty appeal with support, so if you’re among those who were erroneously smacked with a ban from the ARPG, you ideally should be able to reverse it.