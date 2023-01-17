Destiny 2 teases Lightfall’s cyberpunk metropolis Neomuna in new trailer

Destiny 2 gamers gearing up for the launch of Lightfall next month are being treated to a brand-new trailer from Bungie today, resplendent in neon lights and retro cityscapes on Neptune.

“The trailer shows off the newly discovered metropolis of Neomuna, which is filled with futuristic skyscrapers and neon lights,” the studio teases. “The trailer also showcases the scope of Calus’s invasion into Neomuna and depicts Guardians grappling their way through the city using the new Darkness subclass, Strand. Players also get to meet Neomuna’s defenders, the Cloud Striders, as they ask for the Guardian’s help in protecting their people from the attack.”

The video launches just as the game’s Lunar New Year event rolls out; there are both freebies and paid items in the cash shop, along with emblem code TNN-DKM-6LG. The new trailer is below.

Source: Press release