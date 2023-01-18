World of Warcraft is selling a Lunar New Year bunny mount while Wrath Classic moves into Phase 2

To mark the upcoming Lunar New Year festival — and no doubt be an early year fundraiser — World of Warcraft is selling a glowy bunny mount named Jade. This special mount is available either as part of a six-month subscription package or for sale separately. Guess it beats a bake sale? Although cupcakes designed by WoW’s art team would no doubt be amazing to behold.

In other World of Warcraft news, the first season of Dragonflight’s Arena World Championship is kicking off on January 20th and continuing through February 12th. Professional teams will vie in arenas for part of a $400,000 prize pool.

Finally, over in WoW Classic, Phase 2 of Wrath of the Lich King just dropped. This patch includes a re-tuning of the Ulduar raid, the addition of Titan Rune dungeons (basically, a difficulty booster that comes with extra rewards), and a myriad of class and skill adjustments.