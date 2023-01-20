Gamigo shuffles out RIFT’s old Hellbugs event for the Lunar New Year weekend

Gamigo’s been a bit of a mess the last couple of months, and by all accounts RIFT’s last community manager was let go earlier this winter, so I certainly wasn’t expecting to see a fresh event in the long-suffering former Trion MMORPG.

Now, “fresh” might be an overstatement here; the event is the typical Hellbugs event, and it runs only this weekend, ending at midnight on Sunday. Gamigo is promising half a dozen quests, a “reskinned companion,” along with an experience boost for the duration. It’s basically the exact same event that ran in early February last year, down to the promise of quests and reskins.

“You can find terrified NPC’s in Sanctum and Meridian who will request some assistance from you in regards to the Hellbugs who have infiltrated Rift from the long lost Defiance universe. The daily quests ‘Burning Sensation’ and ‘Bug Hug’ as well as some quests will earn you Chaos Motes, the event currency. These quests are found at the Hellbug Event NPC’s in your character’s capital city. The Chaos Motes are the event currency you can use either at the Hellbug Merchant found in the game or in the in-game item shop. You can get items such as mounts, companions, and pet skins. You will also find a reskinned companion named Erebos there. Participating in the event by closing Hellbug Rifts can also earn you some nifty prizes such as Minor XP or 15% Token boosts, Bonus currency, Special Dimension items, Minions, Wardrobe skins, and even mounts!”

The Hellbugs are back in Telara! 🐞 👇 🔥 6 quests

🔥 reskinned companion

🔥 earn you Chaos Motes 👉 https://t.co/BhL88twCyU ✔️ Enjoy a 50% guild and player EXP boost during the Hellbugs Event. #mmorpg #gaming pic.twitter.com/iZ8C5ZlovK — RIFT | Play Now! (@Riftgame) January 20, 2023