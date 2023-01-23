Post-apoc survival shooter The Day Before promises raw gameplay footage sometime in January

If you’ve been curious about The Day Before, you’ve perhaps been a bit frustrated at the lack of hard information, since most of what’s come forth has been a cold-eyed protag’s face on the website, a GPU-centered showcase at CES, and the overall thrust that we shared from a presser from January 2021. That long span of vagueness is about to be broken however, as the game’s official Discord has announced that a new video is incoming.

The message promises that a look at raw gameplay footage is coming out this month, which will “showcase a majority of the features and gameplay elements requested by our community and will provide a clear glimpse into the current state of development.” A date is yet to be locked down for this premiere, and for whatever reason, this announcement is specific to the Discord at the time of this writing.

For those who haven’t been following along, The Day Before bills itself as an open-world MMO survival title set in a post-pandemic America overrun by flesh-hungry infected and survivors killing each other for food, weapons, and cars. Gameplay focuses on PvPvE gunplay as players scavenge what they can from the world, then bring it back to a central hub to sell. Ideally, this upcoming footage will shed a lot more light soon.