Dungeons and Dragons Online’s 2023 roadmap includes a spring mini-expansion, Vecna Unleashed

Dungeons and Dragons Online is the latest of the Daybreak/Standing Stone Games MMORPGs to get a detailed new roadmap for 2023 as of today. (Please keep this up, studios.) SSG producer Amanda “Tolero” Grow begins by recapping 2022 and then leaping ahead to what will be the game’s 17th trip around the sun. “We’ll introduce three new free Archetypes as well as a free Dungeon for all players to play,” Tolero says.

“The free quest will set the stage for the upcoming Mini Expansion in the spring, where players will help Morgrave University try [to] neutralize the threat posed by Vecna. Our long-running story will reach a peak we know you’ll want to be a part of! We’ll have a lot more information about the story and content of our mini-expansion as we get closer to it. After that we’ll be kicking off a new Hardcore season this summer with another rules change up, but we’ll release more details about that later.”

The roadmap also teases several returning festivals sprinkled throughout the year, a fall adventure pack, this quarter’s update 58, the forum revamp, and efforts to “reduce lag and improve game performance.”