Star Citizen provides previews of alpha 3.19’s expanded derelicts and updated Lorville

While Star Citizen’s alpha 3.18 build has been going through the public testing motions, the game’s returning weekly video digest is taking a look ahead at alpha 3.19 features, specifically highlighting an expansion of derelict ships and settlements and the variety of updates being made to the Lorville landing zone.

Crashed ships are taking their next evolutionary step forward with several new varieties of derelict that players will be able to find, from freshly wrecked and still-burning craft to the vine-covered skeletal remains of a ship that’s been picked clean. The video also makes a lot of noise about the expansion of derelict settlement locations, which uses a growing library of pre-fabricated buildings that can be adjusted, placed, and customized to offer up more such settlements around the existing Stanton system and the still-developing Pyro system.

The video then moves on to an updated look at work being done to the city of Lorville, which has made some further steps since its CitizenCon preview. Specifically, building locations have been adjusted, new paths for ships to fly around in and trains to take have been applied, and rooftop landing zones have been introduced, which will later be used for building interiors and related missions that players will get to access in future updates.

