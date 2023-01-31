New World’s devs deep dive the creation of the game’s lore

Lore! Huh! Good God, y’all, what is it good for? Exploring the reasons behind New World’s quests and setting (say it again)! Yes, it’s time for the game’s latest video to take a look at the lore behind Azoth and the conception of the world, with game director Scot Lane joined by art director Charles Bradbury and social features lead Dan Henuber for the video. And if you’ve wondered where the heck Azoth came from as a concept, the video gives you a fun answer: What if you took the weird pseudoscientific ideas about finding lost cities and the fountain of youth and the philosopher’s stone and so forth… and actually found it?

The result involved a lot of deep dives into real-world history for things like alchemy, an establishment of a solid color differentiation between good and bad magic, and trying to extract philosophical bases for ideas like living forever. It’s an interesting look behind the scenes for the game’s lore and overall story direction, so if that’s your jam, you’ll want to watch the whole video down below. Be prepared to learn more about Sir Isaac Newton in the process! (No, really.)