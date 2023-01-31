The Elder Scrolls Online sends Scribes of Fate to the PTS, sets EU datacenter upgrades for April

While Elder Scrolls Online fans are understandably buzzing about the launch of Necrom late this spring, the game’s first big arrival of the year is actually almost here. As of last night, Scribes of Fate and its freebie ridealong update 37 are live on the PTS and ready for testing.

“Welcome to The Elder Scrolls Online v8.3.0 and the beginning of the Shadow Over Morrowind adventure! This DLC features two challenging new 4-player PvE dungeons. In Bal Sunnar, you’ll help the Psijic Order investigate and contain a strange power emanating from a mysterious township. In Scrivener’s Hall, you’ll fight your way through the twisted acolytes of the Scribes of Mora and confront their villainous new leader, Valinna. Completing these dungeons also gives you the chance at obtaining a number of new item sets, collectibles, achievements, and more.”

Players will especially want to read over the combat section for upgrade 35, as ZeniMax says its “main focus was on some iterative work from Update 35 and some long-time coming reworks to abilities or traits that had been languishing in weird states of balance for a while” – so specifically things like light attacks.

Scribes of Fate and update 37 officially release on PC March 13th and console March 28th.

European players, do note that ZeniMax’s Matt Firor admitted last night that the hardware upgrade for your datacenter has been delayed a few weeks; PC is now set for early April, with PlayStation to follow.