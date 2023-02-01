Overwatch 2 brings back Overwatch Credits for its third season

In last night’s letter to the Overwatch 2 community, Blizzard took some time to evaluate how Season 2 of the team shooter went and give a glimpse of the changes to come with Season 3. One of the biggest announcements here is the return of Overwatch Credits, which allows players to earn as rewards and through the battle pass to spend on things like legendary skins.

“These changes mean all players can earn a legendary skin of their choice each season from the hero gallery skins just for playing normally and without needing to make any purchases,” said the studio.

Adjustments coming in the future include a nerf to Ramattra’s ultimate ability, the promise of new rewards any time Blizzard brings back an Overwatch 2 event, a hero-based progression system, and a possible revamp to the “on fire” system.

Blizzard promised that it would continue to work on improving its matchmaking systems: “Our team is aware of some community pain points with competitive mode and matchmaking, specifically matches with wide skill variations, inconsistent games, and too few and infrequent competitive updates. We have a set of improvements coming to matchmaking, and we’re also working on updates to the competitive system.”