There’s some great news this week for MMO sufferers of Giant Shoulders Syndrome (GSS): Elder Scrolls Online finally is going to let you hide your unsightly shoulder gear in Update 37.

However, this much-requested feature won’t be accessed with a toggle to turn on and off as with head gear. Instead, you’ll need to buy a token to slot into your cosmetic slots to tell the game to erase those football pads that you’ve been balancing on your shoulders.

Update 37, which is expected to arrive in March, will also add a new lighthouse homestead for players to purchase and decorate, nerf light attack weaving, improve tanking, and change damage glyphs to make them hybrid.