Diablo Immortal prepares to merge servers and welcome its Perils of the Fen event

Blizzard announced a third round of server merges for Diablo Immortal, this time focusing on East and Southeast Asia regions to help player populations from becoming too thinned out. These merges are scheduled to take place on February 22nd, but they’re far from the only movement happening in this MMOARPG this month.

Diablo Immortal is bringing a new limited-time event called Perils of the Fen from February 8th through the 16th: “As you complete Perils of the Fen tasks, you’ll receive rewards for your heroics. Racking up enough completed tasks will also unlock milestone rewards for you—a testament to your valor.”

Other items of note for February include a patch that will buff normal gems with an extra attribute on the 22nd, the ability to unlock two new stash tabs, improvements to Path of Blood rewards, the ability to auto-follow party members, a Season 10 battle pass, a new Void Beyond cosmetic set, and a substantial increase to bounty rewards.