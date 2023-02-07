Diablo Immortal prepares to merge servers and welcome its Perils of the Fen event

By
Justin Olivetti
-
    
0

Blizzard announced a third round of server merges for Diablo Immortal, this time focusing on East and Southeast Asia regions to help player populations from becoming too thinned out. These merges are scheduled to take place on February 22nd, but they’re far from the only movement happening in this MMOARPG this month.

Diablo Immortal is bringing a new limited-time event called Perils of the Fen from February 8th through the 16th: “As you complete Perils of the Fen tasks, you’ll receive rewards for your heroics. Racking up enough completed tasks will also unlock milestone rewards for you—a testament to your valor.”

Other items of note for February include a patch that will buff normal gems with an extra attribute on the 22nd, the ability to unlock two new stash tabs, improvements to Path of Blood rewards, the ability to auto-follow party members, a Season 10 battle pass, a new Void Beyond cosmetic set, and a substantial increase to bounty rewards.

Source: Diablo Immortal
Activision-Blizzard is considered a controversial gaming company owing to a long string of scandals over the last few years, including the Blitzchung boycott, mass layoffs, labor disputes, and executive pay fiasco. In 2021, the company was sued by California for fostering a work environment rife with sexual harassment and discrimination, the disastrous corporate response to which compounded Blizzard’s ongoing pipeline issues and the widespread perception that its online games are in decline. Multiple state and federal agencies are investigating the company as employees unionize and call for Bobby Kotick’s resignation. As of 2023, the company is being acquired by no less than Microsoft.
Advertisement
Previous articleHere are some of the multiplayer, MMO, and MMORPG demos of February 2023’s Steam Next Fest

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments