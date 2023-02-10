Chimeraland adds a new Mirage, a dinosaur secret realm, and its first mythic evolved pet

It’s been a little while since we’ve marinated in the madness that is the survivalbox Chimeraland – its last major update was in December and involved a new continent and a hedgehog – so it’s high time that we see what’s new, particularly as the game has added a new content patch.

Headliners in this new update include a new Mirage: Crazed instance that contains various materials, a new dinosaur secret realm full of giant dragon-shaped beasts, an attendant quality upgrade system that lets players power up their attendants to mythic rank (while cash shop attendants like Lil’ Bel can be upgraded to exalted), and a couple of specific bug fixes.

Lastly, this patch adds the ability for the Strallow pet to transform into the game’s first mythic evolved pet, Jingwei, who is based on a Chinese mythological figure of the same name. There’s a preview video of this pretty bird lady below the cut for those who are curious .

