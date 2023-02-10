Betawatch: Gloria Victis enters the world of launched games

Many, many games that spend long enough in early access or a supposed beta basically just never wind up actually “formally” launching. (Looking at you, Warframe and AdventureQuest 3D.) But not so with Gloria Victis! Sure, it took it a while to get here, but the game has moved into full launch. We bid farewell, like a mother bird saying goodbye as the nestlings leave.
Other beta news ensues, as it always does:
- The Steam NEXT fest is ongoing, so you’ll want to check out the relevant demos while that’s taking place.
- Dragon and Home has a North America server, which is helpful for those of our readers who live in North America. Not so much for our readers who live elsewhere.
- V Rising is finally getting its first major update in May as a free expansion, so that’s a good thing if you still want to do the rising thing.
- Last and certainly not least, The Wagadu Chronicles is now planning for its next alpha test in March, so sign up for that stuff, why don’t you?
Finally, a Betawatch that didn’t end with me getting annoyed! That happens, but it is uncomfortably rare. The list of games in testing down below, however, should be quite comfortable. You can go dive into it, even marinate in it if you so desire. But do let us know if something down there slipped to a new test phase without us noticing; it’s appreciated.
As always, we consider an MMO to be in open testing if it features free, public signups and will server wipe prior to launch. An MMO is marked in closed testing if it’s running a private test phase that cannot freely be accessed by the general public; it’s usually under NDA as well. Early access and crowdfunded MMOs whose tests we deem legitimate will be included. So-called “open beta” soft-launch MMOs with cash shops, no sign of launch in the west, or limited interest for our readers will not be listed, nor will games that are NFT/blockchain scams; we also do not list expansions, with occasional exceptions.
Aero Tales Online: Early access
Arcane Waters: Early access
Arcfall: Pre-alpha
Age of Water: Beta
Ashes of Creation: Alpha two in planning
Book of Travels: Early access
Camelot Unchained: Closed beta
Chronicles of Elyria: Pre-alpha, again
Cinderstone Online: Closed beta
City of Titans: Alpha
Corepunk: Closed alpha
Craftopia: Early access
The Crew Motorfest: Closed testing
The Cycle: Closed beta
Dark and Light: Early access
Darkbind: Closed beta
Dreamworld: Pre-alpha
ECO: Early access
Eleven: Closed alpha
Enlisted: Beta
Fractured Online: Back in closed development, early access aiming for March
Frozen Flame: Early access
Galahad 3093: Early access
Genfanad: Alpha
Ilysia: Alpha two
Inferna: Early access
Kurtzpel: Closed beta
Last Oasis: Early access
Noah’s Heart: Beta
Mad World: Beta
Osiris: New Dawn: Open beta
Outlaws of the Old West: Early access
Palia: Closed alpha
Pantheon: Backer pre-alpha, monthly alpha tests planned for 2023 (first on January 28th)
Past Fate: Closed alpha
Project Genom: Closed alpha, servers offline for restructuring with SpatialOS
Project Gorgon: Early access beta
Prosperous Universe: Early access
SamuTale: Closed alpha
Seed: Alpha
Shadow’s Kiss: Early access
Ship of Heroes: Beta testing
Skull and Bones: Closed alpha
Skydome: Closed beta
Star Citizen: Backer alpha
Starbase: Early access open alpha
Tarisland: Beta
The Adventurer’s Domain Online: Early access on January 26th
The Black Death: Early access alpha
The Cycle: Closed beta
V Rising: Early access
Valiance Online: Closed beta
The Wagadu Chronicles: Alpha two
Waven: Open alpha