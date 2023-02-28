Mad World brings new website online and starts taking pre-registrations

Looking for a dark horse of an upcoming MMO that may be darker than most? Then place a chip or two down in Mad World’s section of the board, for this visually striking grimdark MMORPG is as intriguing as it’s been confounding in its development. Yet after several delays, it looks as though the horror-themed title may be coming relatively soon.

This is thanks to two new developments: The activation of an improved website and the start of global pre-registrations. “During this [pre-registration] event, pre-registrants are able to acquire limited edition titles, adventure chests, and Abyssal Phantom Spheres for costumes, as well as character names through the early character creation event,” Jandisoft said in its press release.

Mad World is hoping to reach certain nebulous “values” on different social media platforms, such as TikTok and Discord, which will trigger rewards for the community. However, “you may be exempt from winner selection if you take part in events through illegal or abnormal ways.” So stop being abnormal, y’all.