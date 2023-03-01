Vendetta Online recaps updates made to the sci-fi spaceship sandbox over the past two months

If you’ve been concerned with the span of silence from Vendetta Online between December and now, worry not; Guild Software Inc. has returned from radio silence with a long list of patches applied during the holidays, just in case you thought the game’s website had decided to go dark.

A total of 12 patches were applied over the course of the past two months, which brought on new custom missions, various UI updates, adjustments to systems and mechanics like faction standing, weapon repair, and radar, and a whole lineup of fixes for every platform the game is on as well as gamepad updates. While the last two months were generally quiet, it’s clear the devs of this sandbox were quite busy.

VO 1.8.623-632: Thirty-six new custom missions, improved Strike Force AI, PCBs now trigger NFZ, gamepad fixes, new /selfdefensetime command, improved client plugin performance, new GetPOI plugin function, lots more. https://t.co/yP8rmX2xvo pic.twitter.com/FGYavar5Nw — Vendetta Online (@VendettaOnline) February 25, 2023