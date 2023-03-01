Vendetta Online recaps updates made to the sci-fi spaceship sandbox over the past two months

By
Chris Neal
-
    
0

If you’ve been concerned with the span of silence from Vendetta Online between December and now, worry not; Guild Software Inc. has returned from radio silence with a long list of patches applied during the holidays, just in case you thought the game’s website had decided to go dark.

A total of 12 patches were applied over the course of the past two months, which brought on new custom missions, various UI updates, adjustments to systems and mechanics like faction standing, weapon repair, and radar, and a whole lineup of fixes for every platform the game is on as well as gamepad updates. While the last two months were generally quiet, it’s clear the devs of this sandbox were quite busy.

source: official site
Advertisement
Previous articleThe Division 2 finally releases Season 11 with new manhunts, items, and PvP quality-of-life updates

No posts to display

Subscribe
Subscribe to:
0 Comments
Inline Feedback
View all comments