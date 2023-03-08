Star Trek Online plans its anniversary celebration for console players on March 14

The 13th anniversary festivities for Star Trek Online are arriving for console players on March 14th, even though the game has not actually been available on consoles for 13 years at this point. But you roll with the environment, and in this case the environment has you stabilizing Omega Particles. Or taking part in new patrols, or taking part in the new task force of the Bird Cage, or even just clearing the new episode. There’s a lot of stuff to do for the anniversary, in other words.

